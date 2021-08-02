Advertisement

Man charged in shooting at Aiken County gas station

Willie Lee, Jr.
Willie Lee, Jr.(ACSO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A New Ellenton man is facing charges for a shooting at an Aiken County gas station earlier last month that left one person injured.

On July 7, deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the B&T Express gas station located at the intersection of Pine Log Road and Storm Branch Road, in reference to a shooting call.

Upon arrival, deputies located an injured victim who was then sent to receive medical treatment at a nearby hospital. At the scene, officers located the victim’s truck still sitting at the gas pump where the shooting took place. Several shell casings were found around the vehicle, an incident report by the Sheriff’s Office states.

Deputies later identified 19-year-old Willie Lee, Jr. in connection with the shooting. Arrest warrants state he acted with co-defendant, Oliver Martin.

MORE | Coroner rules latest inmate death a suicide at Aiken County jail

Lee was charged on July 31 with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Wagener Road crash claims life of Windsor man
Columbia County dispatch confirms crews are working a fire on I-20
Columbia County crews battle fire on I-20
Crews fighting fire at North Augusta home
Crews battle fire at North Augusta home
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed one...
SCHP investigating fatal collision in Aiken County

Latest News

Stories of resilience from Children's Hospital of Georgia
Miracle Monday│ Meet 3-year-old Phillip, who suffered a major heart condition
Stories of resilience from Children's Hospital of Georgia
Stories of resilience from Children's Hospital of Georgia
A shoreline cleanup team removes oil material from the beach near the Ninth Street public beach...
Shipwreck salvage work off Ga. coast sends oil onto nearby beach
Horse ranch place new safety measures after death of Aiken rider
Aiken horse facility focuses on safety after beloved rider’s death