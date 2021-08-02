Man charged in shooting at Aiken County gas station

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A New Ellenton man is facing charges for a shooting at an Aiken County gas station earlier last month that left one person injured.

On July 7, deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the B&T Express gas station located at the intersection of Pine Log Road and Storm Branch Road, in reference to a shooting call.

Upon arrival, deputies located an injured victim who was then sent to receive medical treatment at a nearby hospital. At the scene, officers located the victim’s truck still sitting at the gas pump where the shooting took place. Several shell casings were found around the vehicle, an incident report by the Sheriff’s Office states.

Deputies later identified 19-year-old Willie Lee, Jr. in connection with the shooting. Arrest warrants state he acted with co-defendant, Oliver Martin.

Lee was charged on July 31 with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

