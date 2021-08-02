Latest inmate death ruled a suicide at Aiken County jail

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office ruled an Aiken County Detention Center inmate’s death a suicide.

At 8:05 a.m. Thursday, deputies found an inmate unresponsive in a cell.

Emergency medical crews transported the victim to Aiken Regional Medical Center, where doctors pronounced her dead at 5:23 p.m.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Monday morning that the 28-year-old female inmate from Conway was initially found with a sheet around her neck and her death has been ruled as a suicide.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is continuing with the investigation.

The death came just under a week after another inmate death at the jail.

Inmate as Dorothy Mae Bernard, 59, of Monetta, was found dead on July 23. No foul play is suspected in her death, Coroner Darryl Ables said.

