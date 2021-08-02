Advertisement

Italian Jacobs takes surprising gold in Olympic 100

Gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs, center, of Italy, poses for a photo with silver medalist...
Gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs, center, of Italy, poses for a photo with silver medalist Fred Kerley, of the United States, and bronze medalist Andre De Grasse, right, of Canada, after the men's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Marcell Jacobs won the men’s Olympic 100-meter race Sunday night, crossing the line in 9.8 seconds to bring the sprint gold to Italy for the first time.

Jacobs topped America’s Fred Kerley and Canada’s Andre DeGrasse to take the spot held for the past 13 years by the now-retired Usain Bolt.

Jacobs’ victory came only moments after his countryman, Gianmarco Tamberi, tied Qatari high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim for gold in the high jump.

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela broke a 26-year-old world record in the triple jump with a leap of 51 feet, 5 inches (15.67 meters).

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks
Columbia County dispatch confirms crews are working a fire on I-20
Columbia County crews battle fire on I-20
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Aiken Public Safety responds to structure fire on Richland Avenue West
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Wagener Road crash claims life of Windsor man
From left: Brian Kemp and Henry McMaster
Georgia, South Carolina see most COVID cases in months

Latest News

Clemson Tigers
Clemson CB Davis arrested for reckless driving
Mets fail to sign Kumar Rocker, 10th overall draft pick
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames gestures in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the...
Adames’ bat, Anderson’s arm lift Brewers past Braves 2-1
Argentina's Facundo Conte spikes a ball past Maxwell Holt, #12, and Taylor Sander, of the...
U.S. men’s volleyball eliminated early at Olympics