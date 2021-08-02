I-TEAM: COVID cases rising in children as school year returns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight we can confirm three children are under care at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia admitted with complications of COVID-19. One of them is in the ICU. Our I-Team asked if they had any underlying health conditions but that information was not made available. Today the I-Team analyzed new data from state health officials and found here at home COVID infections in children are rising in the weeks ahead of school starting.

State data shows Richmond County recorded high case counts in every younger age grouping. And the Department of Health listed each one as “Increasing” over the last two weeks.

In nursery-age children from newborn to 4–6 confirmed cases are considered moderately high. In school-aged kids from 5-17, we’ve seen 34 confirmed cases in the last two weeks which is considered ‘high.’ And college-aged 18-22, 28 testing positive in the time frame which is also considered high by DPH population standards.

In Columbia County, only 3 cases confirmed over the last two weeks in nursery-aged children (0-4). 21 cases confirmed and considered a moderately high level for the 5-17 age bracket. 11 cases in college ages 18-22 and again, DPH labeled the area as “Increasing” in case counts rather than decreasing.

Burke and McDuffie counties recorded low case counts they were either decreasing or so low they didn’t meet the metrics for further evaluation by DPH.

But what we’re seeing locally in Richmond and Columbia counties does match up with the statewide picture. Increasing case counts across all age cohorts of kids and young adults and all of those categories high or knocking at the door for the population.

