‘I am very glad I was vaccinated’: Sen. Lindsey Graham confirms he has COVID-19

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)(EVELYN HOCKSTEIN | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WMBF) – South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham confirmed on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He tweeted that he started having flu-like symptoms on Saturday night and went to the doctor on Monday morning.

Graham said it feels like he has a sinus infection and at this time he has mild symptoms.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” Graham said.

The senator said he will be quarantining for 10 days.

