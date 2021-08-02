Advertisement

Have you seen this suspect in Augusta aggravated assault?

Carl Lorenzo Jones
By Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in an aggravated assault.

The incident happened Sunday at 2040 Broad St., according to deputies.

The suspect is Carl Lorenzo Jones, 38, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 186 pounds, according to deputies. He has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities released a photo of him.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and there are warrants on file for him, deputies said.

Anyone who comes in contact with Jones or has any information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Joshua Evans or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1085 or 706-821-1020.

CRIME | Fired Orangeburg cop charged with excessive use of force
Wanted posters

