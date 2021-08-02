Advertisement

Groups hold back to school supply giveaways

Organizers hope to help families with back to school transition
By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local groups understand the challenges many families are going through right now, and they want to make the return to school easier for families.

This weekend, there have been many giveaways all over the CSRA, and people have been showing up for the free stuff.

“My mom... she want free school supplies,” said the daughter of Aleycia Frazier, who went to the Hawk Law Group’s Fit4School Drive.

“Who don’t want free stuff?” said Frazier. “We love free stuff. If we can get it we’ll come.”

That’s what hundreds of people came for - the free school supplies, free haircuts and superheroes.

“It’s just wonderful because you can bring a smile to kid’s faces, and just light up their day, and not just the kids, the parents. It’s so fun to get involved with the parents,” said Superman.

And that’s who organizers wanted to help, the parents.

The Hawk Law Group says it distributed about five hundred bags of school supplies.

“Parents are very very grateful for everything,” says Reid Sanders with the Hawk Law Group. “It’s been really cool to see the kids, their excitement to get going to school.”

Several other drives happened across the CSRA this weekend, and not just for school supplies.

Golden Harvest Food Bank gave out free food to families with children. They believe about one in five children in our area are dealing with food insecurity right now.

“This is really about the community coming together, no matter what else is going on out there, to make sure that we take care of our kids,” said Golden Harvest Food Bank Director of Development Julie Ferguson.

