Ga. teen, S.C. dad killed in separate Fla. lightning strikes

MACON, Ga. - A Georgia high school senior died after being struck by lightning while on vacation in Florida with his family.

Walker Bethune, 17, died Wednesday. His family said he did so peacefully, listening to one of his favorite Allman Brothers songs, “Soulshine.”

Bethune was hit by lightning July 17 while walking on a beach with his family in Marco Island, Fla.

Bethune was the incoming senior class president at Stratford Academy, which also held a prayer vigil for him. The school’s headmaster, Logan Bowlds, described Bethune as a phenomenal young man.

Tragedy for S.C. family

Also, a Columbia, S.C., family’s vacation turned tragic when a couple was struck by lightning on the beach in Florida in front of their children.

According to the couple’s church, Downtown Church, the man is dead and his wife is still recovering.

Officials say Brent and Kristen Jerome were in ankle deep water on Sanibel Island beach when they were struck.

Sanibel police say the Jeromes’ two children witnessed the strike, but the kids were not hurt.

Police responded to the scene and found others on the beach performing CPR. The couple was taken to a Florida hospital where Brent later died.

Back home in Columbia, neighbors are remembering Brent by flying the flag of his favorite team, the Wisconsin Badgers.

They are grieving the loss of their friend.

“It’s grief like I have never had to deal with before. It affects you in the weirdest ways,” said Erik Carlson, a neighbor. “It’s gonna happen for a long time. He was a part of the crew and he’s just not there anymore. It’s gonna be hard.”

