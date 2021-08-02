Advertisement

Fully-vaccinated Sen. Lindsey Graham sick with Covid-19

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)(EVELYN HOCKSTEIN | AP)
By Alana Austin
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Monday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing “flu-like symptoms.”

A statement released by the senator’s office says, “I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days.”

Graham’s diagnosis comes after several other fully-vaccinated lawmakers and officials in the nation’s capital tested positive for the virus. Recently, five Texas Democratic state lawmakers, a White House official and a staffer for Speaker Nancy Pelosi were all infected with Covid-19, despite all having been fully vaccinated.

Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan (R), another member of Congress who is also fully vaccinated, also recently tested positive for Covid-19. Rep. Clay Higgins, (R-La.), shared last week that he and his family are battling Covid-19 for a second time. To date, Higgins has not publicly disclosed his vaccination status.

Graham, 66, had a busy schedule on Capitol Hill of in-person meetings, interviews and at least one press conference leading up to his Covid-19 diagnosis.

While the U.S. House of Representatives recently put in place a mask mandate in light of concerns regarding the Delta variant, the U.S. Senators are largely forgoing wearing masks.

Graham has long been a supporter of the Covid-19 vaccines and Operation Warp Speed, which helped bring millions of vaccines to market in less than a year’s time from when a global pandemic was declared.

Although Graham is recovering from Covid-19, he said, “I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Wagener Road crash claims life of Windsor man
Crews fighting fire at North Augusta home
Crews battle fire at North Augusta home
Columbia County dispatch confirms crews are working a fire on I-20
Columbia County crews battle fire on I-20
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed one...
SCHP investigating fatal collision in Aiken County

Latest News

Paine College
Paine College to get nearly $3M from American Rescue Plan
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, workers scan ballots as the Fulton County presidential...
Georgia GOP starts push for takeover of Fulton County election board
On Thursday, Sen. Jon Ossoff sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services...
Letter: Ossoff rounding up funds for rural Ga. hospitals
From left: Brian Kemp and Henry McMaster
Georgia, South Carolina see most COVID cases in months
Rondedrick Robinson
Aiken County meth bust brings 5-year federal prison term