Advertisement

First 2021 turtle nest hatches on Tybee Island

FILE - A Loggerhead sea turtle nesting area on Tybee Beach, Tybee Island, Ga. Photo source: WTOC.
FILE - A Loggerhead sea turtle nesting area on Tybee Beach, Tybee Island, Ga. Photo source: WTOC.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The first turtle nest on Tybee Island is believed to have hatched last week, according to a Facebook post from the Tybee Sea Turtle Project.

Members of the group visited the island’s first nest of the 2021 season on Sunday morning and discovered that it had hatched “days ago,” according to the post. Permitted volunteers excavated the hatched nest according to the protocol developed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

During the excavation, volunteers with the Tybee Sea Turtle Project discovered 82 hatched eggs and four live turtle hatchlings. The group called the nest “very successful” and the baby turtles were released to the ocean.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Wagener Road crash claims life of Windsor man
Columbia County dispatch confirms crews are working a fire on I-20
Columbia County crews battle fire on I-20
Crews fighting fire at North Augusta home
Crews battle fire at North Augusta home
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed one...
SCHP investigating fatal collision in Aiken County

Latest News

Finding new ways to stay in shape during the pandemic
Karate center helping community find new ways to stay in shape during the pandemic
One on One with Richard Rogers: Pay a visit to Phinizy Swamp and meet Alicia Sweat
One on One with Richard Rogers: Pay a visit to Phinizy Swamp
Maya and Tayla Rogers share much more than just the same face.
13-year-old twins from CSRA make debut in Netflix horror film
Animal Shelter pets
Aiken shelters flooded with surrendered pets as pandemic eases
wbtv
95-year-old man celebrates birthday with his love of roller skating