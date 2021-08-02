With CSRA bracing for eviction wave, here’s what renters need to know

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Evictions, which have mostly been on pause during the pandemic, are expected to ramp up after Saturday’s expiration of a federal moratorium .

Parts of the South and other regions with weaker tenant protections will likely see the largest spikes, experts say, and communities of color where vaccination rates are sometimes lower will be hit hardest.

By the numbers

Courts, legal advocates and law enforcement agencies are gearing up for evictions to return to pre-pandemic levels, a time when 3.7 million people were displaced from their homes every year, or seven every minute, according to the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.

More than 15 million people live in households that owe as much as $20 billion to their landlords, according to the Aspen Institute. As of July 5, roughly 3.6 million people in the U.S. said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

In the CSRA

Augusta’s Housing and Community Development Department says more than 200 families have eviction hearings set in August. Our local organizations that help with rent and housing needs are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

There’s been a huge increase in people applying for the United Way’s rent assistance program.

“Single residents, young and old, and then we’re also seeing families with numerous kids, families with newborns, that really are worried, where they might be next week, if they don’t get assistance,” said Brittany Burnett, president of the United Way of the CSRA.

Augusta’s Housing and Community Development has been working to try to get ahead.

For those facing evictions hearings, an HCD partnership with the court helps renters at the final stage.

HCD says there are at least 15 eviction hearings a day. Officials expect that to ramp up, but they do plan to be right there in the courtrooms.

The Biden administration had hoped that historic amounts of rental assistance allocated by Congress in December and March would help avert an eviction crisis. But the distribution has been painfully slow. So far, only about $3 billion of the first portion of $25 billion has been distributed through June by states and localities. Another $21.5 billion will go to the states.

IN GEORGIA

The federal government has set aside more than $1.2 billion for the state of Georgia and local governments to help with outstanding rents, utility payments and other expenses. The state received $552 million in the first round of funding. Another $437 million was set aside for Georgia this year. The city of Atlanta and numerous counties got separate funds from the federal government for their residents.

As of July 28, just over $14 million of the $552 million sent to the state had been distributed, and state officials did not expect to begin distributing any of the second round of rental assistance until late August, according to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The department has previous experience with rental assistance programs, but not at this scale, the department’s deputy commissioner of housing, Tonya Cureton Curry, said in June.

The state’s money can go toward 12 months of past due rent and utility bills and is paid to landlords and utility providers, according to the community affairs department’s website. Siegel said if landlords choose not to participate, she’d like to see money flow directly to tenants.

It’s hard to say how much homelessness will increase in Georgia. Eviction attempts didn’t stop during the moratorium.

One indication of the scope of the problem is census data showing 207,469 state residents concerned that they could be evicted over the next two months. Making people aware of rental assistance programs is key, said Protip Biswas, who spearheads efforts to address homelessness at the United Way of Greater Atlanta.

“I’m hopeful that it won’t be as bad as it could be,” he said.

IN SOUTH CAROLINA

The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended most evictions and foreclosures in March 2020, but that moratorium expired in May of last year. Since then, tenants trying to stay in their homes have had to rely upon the CDC moratorium.

Last year, the state’s housing authority ran a $25 million rental and mortgage assistance program with federal CARES Act money. As of July 23, it had disbursed $6.8 million to 1,277 households out of about 7,000 applications. The agency says federal requirements have slowed the program down.

This year, South Carolina received $272 million in federal emergency rental assistance for 39 counties. The money can be used for up to 12 months of rent and utility payments dating back to March 2020; some applicants may also qualify for up to three months of future rent aid. Renters with demonstrated risk of homelessness or housing instability and household incomes of up to 80% of their county’s median income qualify.

As of July 23, the state had distributed $1.4 million to 270 of the 9,200 eligible tenants who applied, with another 1,500 applications in review. The remaining 7,400 applications are missing documentation, said SC Housing spokesman Chris Winston, but the state has recently relaxed paperwork requirements and aims to take a second look at those applicants.

Seven of the state’s largest county governments also received a total of $74 million in federal emergency rental assistance to distribute in their own programs. In Richland County, which received $12.5 million, 4,243 people had applied as of Tuesday. Administrators have approved 1,699 applications and distributed $9.6 million in funding so far.

Affordable housing advocates say costs are growing faster than earnings for many renters and homeowners, and leisure and hospitality workers in places such as Charleston and Myrtle Beach are being priced out of living near where they work. The state’s housing authority reports that 24% of all renters in the state, or more than 140,000 households, spend more than half their income on rent or have no income at all.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and The Associated Press