Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Temperatures this morning will reach in the upper 60s and low 70s across the region. A weak boundary moved through the region which will bring in slightly drier air today which means highs should only reach to lower 90s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the NE between 4-8 mph. Most of today will remain dry, but the chance for showers will increase around dinnertime and through the overnight hours in to early Tuesday morning. Some storms could be heavy at times and produce high rainfall rates which cloud lead to minor flooding.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed the central and southern portions of the region under a Slight (10-20%) to Marginal (5-10%) risk for flash flooding throughout the day on Tuesday. As more showers and storms are expected into the afternoon.

Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1-3 inches across the CSRA with the highest totals in our central and southern counties. Because of all this rain we have placed a First Alert for our central and southern counties. A boundary looks to stay over the region Tuesday through Thursday providing additional chances of rainfall.

Rain Totals Through Tuesday Night. (WRDW)

With all this rain temperatures will remain cooler than average in the middle 80s Tuesday through Thursday, but the rain begins to tapper off Friday and temperatures will return to the upper 80s and low 90s by next weekend. Keep it here for the latest updates.

