Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Periods of heavy rain could trigger a few flood alerts over the next few days.

A weak boundary has pushed to our south, which is bringing nice weather this afternoon, but we will see this boundary surge north tonight bringing back more humidity and rain chances. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the southern CSRA under a Slight (10-20%) risk for flash flooding and Marginal (5-10%) risk for the rest of the CSRA tonight through Wednesday morning. Minor flooding issues are possible the next few days as on and off downpours move through the region.

Temperatures early Tuesday will be in the mid to low 70s. Rain will be possible at any point during the day Tuesday with the stalled boundary over the region. It likely won’t be an all day rain, but rather come through in waves. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the southern CSRA under a Slight (10-20%) risk for flash flooding and Marginal (5-10%) risk for the rest of the CSRA Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will stay much cooler than average thanks to cloudy skies. Highs on Tuesday should stay in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be variable around the CSRA with the stalled front over the region.

Wednesday is looking like another cloudy day with the chance for scattered showers and storms with the stalled boundary still lingering over the region. Cloudy skies will help keep highs in the mid to low 80s.

The stalled boundary over the region will allow for showers and storms to form again Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s.

Temperatures look to get a little warmer Friday into the weekend. Highs look to stay in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday, but get back into the 90s by Sunday. Storms look possible mainly in the afternoon.

