Colts’ QB Carson Wentz out 5-12 weeks with broken foot

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz(kfyr)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss five to 12 weeks because a broken left foot. Coach Frank Reich made the announcement following his return to the practice field after missing all of last week’s workouts because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Reich says Wentz will have surgery to remove a piece of bone Monday afternoon. Reich says doctors found Wentz had broken the foot years ago, probably in high school, and that a piece of bone came loose when he hurt the foot last Thursday.

For now, Indy plans to use Jacob Eason as the starter. Eason was a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 and has not appeared in an NFL game regular season or preseason.

