Clemson CB Davis arrested for reckless driving

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Backup Clemson cornerback Fred Davis II was arrested and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving for going 60 mph over the speed limit in July.

Davis turned himself in to the Clemson Police Department on Sunday. He was released on bond. Clemson police said in a release that Davis was going 115 mph on July 21 when he lost control of his car and hit a mail truck, injuring the mail carrier.

The department’s statement said the mail carrier’s injuries were severe. The school said Davis remains with the team and his discipline will be handled internally.

