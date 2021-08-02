Advertisement

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

Canada's Vanessa Gilles, left, comforts United States' Carli Lloyd after a women's semifinal...
Canada's Vanessa Gilles, left, comforts United States' Carli Lloyd after a women's semifinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. Canada won 1-0. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)(AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada earned a 1-0 semifinal victory over the United States in the Olympic women’s soccer competition.

Canada goes on to face the winner of the late semifinal in Yokohama between Sweden and Australia. The gold medal match is set for Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

It is the second straight Olympics that the United States has been knocked out of contention for the gold medal match.

