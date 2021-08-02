Back to school policies causing mixed emotions among local parents

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday the school year starts for Richmond and Columbia counties. Just last week Richmond County schools announced its requiring masks for everyone. In Columbia County masks are not required in the classroom only recommended.

Both districts do require them on school buses. We’re also learning both Richmond and Columbia County will allow 100 percent capacity at athletic events. Today and tomorrow both districts are welcoming parents for open house.

You’ve got two different counties with two different kinds of policies. And stuck in between you have some Richmond County parents that favor Columbia County policy and some Columbia County parents who are siding with Richmond County policy. But the first day of school is right around the corner and regardless of policy, both districts are ready to open their doors.

“I hate it. I mean, the kids hate it. Fight every morning trying to put a mask on,” said Brittany Stevens, Richmond County Parent.

“I applaud them. I’m like, thank you for thinking of the kids. Thank you for thinking of our community,” said Megan Cunningham, former Columbia County parent.

Students in Richmond County are bringing their masks, parents across our area bringing mixed reviews.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a right or wrong. I don’t necessarily think it’s wrong for doing masks, or that it’s right that they’re not doing them,” said Stevens.

Nervous about the long-term implications of masks.

“And I just feel like it’s teaching our kids to hide themselves. And to become socially anxious,” said Stevens.

Others taking on their own first day of school jitters.

Like Megan Cunningham who pulled her kids out of Columbia County schools turning her home into a classroom.

“A lot of other people don’t have that as an option, and so they’re sending their kids back to school and hoping for the best. And that’s just a terrifying position for any parent to be in,” said Megan Cunningham, Former Columbia County parent.

Columbia County’s decision to let kids go unmasked.

“Well, that was kind of like the deal breaker for me,” said Cunningham.

“How these children are going to live their normal life again?” said Stevens.

Though at it’s core this doesn’t seem to be about masks or no masks. Rather, normalcy. And whether we should reach for it now or hold off just a while longer.

We made five different posts to parent Facebook groups across our area. Across the board between the districts, there were disagreements parents had about their policies. But in each comment was a parent who just wants what’s best for their kid and community. That theme was consistent everywhere.

Parents open house continues tomorrow. In Richmond County elementary and K through 8 schools have theirs tomorrow from noon to 6 p.m. In Columbia County elementary schools have their open house tomorrow from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

