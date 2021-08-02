Augusta offers speedier review option for developers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta has launched a program to streamline the review process for commercial and residential development efforts.

The program provides eligible applicants with plan review comments within 10 business days, reducing wait times in moving projects through the process.

The city’s normal development review process can typically take up to 28 days.

Projects eligible for the program are commercial site and residential development plans that meet all the criteria of the city’s current zoning ordinance.

All variances, certificates of appropriateness, special exceptions and rezoning approvals must be completed and furnished with the initial submittal for expedited review.

Three projects will be allowed in the program, based on a first-in, first-to-be-reviewed basis.

Applicants must first complete the city’s development review committee application to be considered.

“As Augusta continues to grow, it is imperative that we support thoughtful development in partnership with business and industry,” said City Administrator Odie Donald II.

