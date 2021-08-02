Augusta drivers getting a better deal on gas than neighbors in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia gas prices have risen 0.4 cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.92 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.

In South Carolina, gas is averaging $2.89 per gallon today, according to AAA.

Augusta is beating the statewide averages in both Georgia and South Carolina, with gas here averaging $2.87 a gallon today, down half a cent per gallon from last week.

In Macon, gas is running $2.87 a gallon, unchanged from last Monday. In Atlanta, it’s $2.98 a gallon, up 0.6 cent per gallon

Gas prices in Georgia are 4.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 96.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

AAA’s figures show a slightly higher statewide average for Georgia, $2.96 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.61 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.29 a gallon, a difference of 68 cents per gallon.

It now costs motorists $44.40 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That’s $7.50 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“While it is typical to see gas prices increase during the summer months, Georgia pump prices continue to trend under $3 per gallon,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman AAA-The Auto Club Group.

The national picture

Gas Buddy said the national average price of gasoline has risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.16 a gallon today. The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 98.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration reported that gas demand increased nominally from 9.30 million barrels a day to 9.33 million barrels a day last week.

Additionally, total domestic gas stocks declined by 2.3 million barrels to 234.2 million barrels.

These trends have helped to stabilize price increases; however, crude oil prices continue to remain above $70 per barrel. As crude prices remain high, AAA expects the national average to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer.

“The downward move in the national average last week was short-lived with the national average rebounding last week on continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. which has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

He said demand last week set another 2021 high, eclipsing the previous week’s record as we head into the prime of the summer driving season.

“For the next week or two, we may continue to see gas prices inch higher,” De Haan said, “but once schools begin re-opening and vacation season ends, we’ll likely see demand trail off, allowing for gas prices to decline gently heading into Labor Day.”

From reports by WALB and WRDW/WAGT