Auction is on hold again for undeveloped Riverside Village lots

Seven lots could go up for auction in Riverside Village after sitting vacant for years.
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Future development at Riverside Village will have to wait a little longer — again.

For a second time, North Augusta leaders were set to auction off seven vacant lots at Riverside Village, but the hearing was postponed again.

The first hearing was postponed last month.

Right now, developers owe the city over $3 million in debt.

Last time, lawyers asked for a continuance to either pay up or reach an agreement with the bank.

We’re still working to find out if that’s what happened again.

Back in August, the city seized the properties from Greenstone Hammond Ferry Development for failure to pay taxes.

For now, we know the new date for the auction is Sept. 7.

