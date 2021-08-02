Advertisement

American star Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Simone Biles is returning to competition in Tokyo. The 2016 Olympic champion will compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday.

That’s a little over a week after the American superstar stepped away from the meet to focus on her mental health.

The 24-year-old Biles won bronze on beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and qualified for the eight-woman final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the first weekend of the Games.

She opted out of the finals in the all-around, floor exercise, uneven bars and vault.

