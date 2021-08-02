Amazon due to start hiring today for Appling fulfillment center

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds of jobs are now up for grabs online this week for the new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling.

According to the Development Authority of Columbia County, the hiring process will start today. The job postings were set to go online late last week.

“What we’re excited about are some of those people who have been out of the workforce coming back in. I think we’ll see a good bit of that. And that’ll give them a good boost that they need at this point,” Robbie Bennett, executive director of the authority, told News 12 recently.

With most of the management positions filled, the company is looking to hire hundreds of other employees to work the floor.

“This is the bulk of the positions. This is the people working with the stocking, picking, packaging,” said Bennett. “People are excited, they’re looking forward to this opportunity and look forward to them getting that career path that they’re looking for.”

Go online to apply at https://www.amazon.jobs/en/. All you have to do is enter “Appling” into the location, hit search, and the list of positions should pop up.

If you’re looking for work but Amazon doesn’t interest you, some big hiring fairs are planned in the next few days:

Richmond County

DEPARTMENT OF JUVENILE JUSTICE

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will hold a Job Fair in Augusta, Georgia on Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Augusta Regional Youth Detention Center, 3481 Mike Padgett Highway.

The agency is looking to hire juvenile correctional officers, housekeepers and food service workers for the Augusta Youth Development Campus and Regional Youth Detention Center.

On-site interviews will be conducted, along with contingent hiring offers. Individuals interested in applying should bring their valid driver’s license or two forms of identification.

Candidates hire for the Correctional Officer position at the Augusta Youth Development Campus will receive an additional 10 percent in pay and the new starting salary of $30,729.

For more information, call 404-294-3431.

SITEL HIRING WEEK

Sitel Group, a customer experience company with a location in Augusta, plans to hire more than 500 associates during its National Hiring Week event to support new business and client growth in North America.

The virtual hiring event kicks off Aug. 9, from noon to 6 p.m. local time, and lasts through Aug. 13.

“Despite the unexpected challenges that have occurred over the last year, we have not changed our commitment at Sitel Group to lead our associates toward long-term career paths with opportunities to grow,” said Michael Lackaye, Sitel director of talent acquisition.

Applicants interested in a career at Sitel Group are encouraged to register for its National Virtual Job Fair at https://sitelnationalhiringday.easyvirtualfair.com. To learn more about the #SitelLife, follow Facebook/Sitel.USA for updates during National Hiring Week.

Virtual job fair

Employers will be targeting jobseekers who have security clearances during a virtual hiring fair Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organized by Transition Careers LLC, the focus of the job fair will be hot job opportunities in Augusta and nationwide.

Active-duty, reserve, National Guard, military retirees and civilians with experience in defense, engineering, information technology, cyber and intelligence are encouraged to register and participate.

Active or current (used within 24 months) security clearance issued by the U.S. federal government is required for job seekers to participate.

Job seekers must pre-register and submit their resume. There will also be jobs available nationwide as well, according to Jason Semerakis, founder and CEO of Transition Careers LLC, who is responsible for coordinating the event.

“So even if they are interested in relocating or maybe entertaining jobs elsewhere, they’ll be able to find out about that, as well,” he said.

To participate, jobseekers need to go to www.transitioncareers.com/JSR to RSVP and upload their resumes. Semerakis said even if you can’t attend during the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. time slot, those interested should still register and upload their resume anyway.

During the virtual event on Aug. 4, interviewees will be able to chat with local and national employers, network and participate in online interviews conducted by hiring managers and recruiters via chat and video.

Semerakis also had a few tips for preparing for the upcoming job fair and emphasized that a virtual hiring fair is no different from an in-person event and both should be taken just as seriously:

Prepare your self-introduction and your answers to common interview questions like those based on your work history, experience, etc. and write them in a Word document so you can just copy and paste them into the chat box during the event.

Know your resume. Semerakis suggested reading through your resume before the event because employers prefer to hire someone who comes prepared.

Be ready with your own questions. He said thoughtful questions should be about the company culture and climate, their hiring process, and professional and staff development.

Initiate chats with employers during the event. When you do, he added to keep your questions and answer short and give the recruiter a minute to review your resume.

Maximize your effort by waiting in as many chat lines as possible and while you wait check out the content the employer has provided in their booth.

Participate from a distraction-free area because you will want to focus your energy on getting it right and landing the next great job.

Look professional even though it is virtual because employers can request a video chat.

Take notes and follow up after the event.

For more information, jobseekers are invited to email questions to jobseeker@transitioncareers.com and employers are asked to email employer@transitioncareers.com.

Jefferson County

The Wadley Police Department will host a job fair with several employers from across the region from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at 50 Academy St. in Wadley.

Be sure to bring your resume, organizers said.

The employers represented will include Battle Lumber, the Waynesboro Police Department, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson State Prison, Washington State Prison, One Stop Career Center, Thomson Police Department, Thomson Water Department, Popeyes in Louisville, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Coastal Processing, the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, Priority Care, Motion Metal Works, Gold Cross, Jefferson County 911, O’Reilly’s, Georgia State Patrol, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Jefferson County Corrections Institute, Nightingale Home Health, and The Orchard candy shop in Wrens.

Also in the news ...

Hire Me SC — the workforce development campaign to change the culture of disability employment in South Carolina led by Able South Carolina and the South Carolina Disability Employment Coalition — has launched new resources for family members of young adults with a disability seeking employment. You can check out the new family web page here: https://www.hiremesc.org/families . The new Hire Me SC family resources aim to educate, inspire and connect families to help grow confidence in navigating the job search process and build strong advocates who empower their loved ones to find their dream job.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety posted on Twitter that dispatcher positions are open statewide. You can email a recruiter at recruiting@gsp.net.

