Aiken horse facility focuses on safety after beloved rider’s death

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been about two weeks since a well-known competitive horse rider lost her life in Aiken County.

Annie Goodwin died in an accident after her horse missed a jump and fell on her. She was 32 years old.

And the Aiken horse community still can’t believe it.

“It was absolutely gutwrenching, I mean no one really believed that it was true. I think everybody in the community was in denial for at least the first week,” Charles Pinnell said.

Pinnell has been involved with equestrian for most of his life. He’s seen a lot of riders, but he says he knew Annie Goodwin was special.

“She was extremely talented, she was heading to the top of the game in eventing in this country,” he said.

The equestrian facility where it happened, Stable View, closed down for two weeks after Goodwin’s death.

“It was out of respect. Annie was a friend of stable view, she’s part of an extended family,” co-owner Barry Olliff said.

Since the incident, they’ve planted a southern magnolia as a tribute, but they’ve also been thinking about safety.

“We’ve tried to look at things that we can improve, look at things with intensity so that we would be better able to deal with a situation of this type if it recurred,” Olliff said.

Their staff received CPR training, and there are also plans to install an emergency call box and add more security cameras.

“Particularly when our sport is so spread out over such big areas of ground, I think that those safety precautions are a must in every schooling facility,” Olliff said.

The new precautions are meant to prevent any future tragedies.

“We’ll miss Annie every day, and she was just a wonderful person.”

Stable View’s owner says these new precautions wouldn’t have prevented this particular accident, but they could save lives in other situations.

