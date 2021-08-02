Advertisement

Adames’ bat, Anderson’s arm lift Brewers past Braves 2-1

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames gestures in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames gestures in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)(Ben Margot | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Willy Adames hit an early homer off Charlie Morton, Brett Anderson pitched 5 2/3 strong innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Sunday.

The Brewers, who began the day with a seven-game lead in the NL Central, moved 20 games over .500 for the second time this season. They improved to 34-19 away from Milwaukee. Atlanta lost its ninth straight game and 12th of its last 13 when trying to reach .500.

The Braves began the day four games back in the NL East. Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead in the first on Adames’ 18th homer, 13th with the Brewers.

