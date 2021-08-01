Wagener Road crash claims life of Windsor man

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables says he’s investigating a crash that took a 30-year-old man’s life early Sunday.

According to the coroner’s office, Brandon M. Williams of Windsor, was driving down Wagener Road around 7 a.m. when his vehicle crashed. According to officials, his 2000 Jeep Cherokee was traveling west when it ran off the road, hit a culvert, flipped, and ejected him out of the vehicle.

Investigators say they believe Williams was not wearing a seat belt, and he was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt-force injuries.

Toxicology results are pending, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating.

