US women’s Olympic hoops team adjusting to styles of play

(AP) - The U.S. women’s basketball team isn’t clicking at the Tokyo Games the way the Americans would like. One reason is the different styles of play they have encountered in group play.

The Nigerians, who got within single digits of the Americans, were an athletic team; Japan spaced the floor with 3-point shooters and France will try to use their size against the U.S. when group play wraps up Monday.

The Americans have six newcomers on their roster but are used to blowing teams out in the Olympics during their current run of six consecutive gold medals. The 13-point average margin of victory in the first two games in Japan is far below that of the previous six Olympics when they would run through teams.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.