Advertisement

Still standing: Falcons’ Ryan embraces elder statesman role

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) hands the ball to Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) hands the ball to Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sept. 3, 2015, in Atlanta. (Source: AP/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Matt Ryan feels like the last man standing with the Atlanta Falcons, not that it’s a bad thing. Ryan has nobody left from his rookie year of 2008 still with the team and he’s one of just four starters left from the Super Bowl team of 2016.

But as much as he misses departed teammates like star receiver Julio Jones, the 36-year-old quarterback takes pride in working with younger players. He says they push him to get better.

Jones’ offseason trade to Tennessee was tough on Ryan because of how much the two accomplished together. But Ryan also understands that NFL rosters turn over. He says: ``That’s the nature of this league.’’

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County dispatch confirms crews are working a fire on I-20
Columbia County crews battle fire on I-20
2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks
Second inmate in a week dies at Aiken County Detention Center
From left: Brian Kemp and Henry McMaster
Georgia, South Carolina see most new COVID cases since February
PureCycle is building a new plant in south Augusta.
New manufacturing plant seen as next step in revitalizing south Augusta

Latest News

In this March 26, 2021, file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane moves the puck...
NHL to investigate claim Sharks’ Kane bet on own games
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver during an NFL football...
Jags’ Lawrence gets ‘plus, plus’ grades, ‘real stuff’ next
FILE - In this July 13, 2021, file photo, head coach Dawn Staley, center, coaches during...
US women’s Olympic hoops team adjusting to styles of play
Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates winning the men's 100-meter freestyle final at...
American gold: Dressel, Ledecky win again at Olympic pool