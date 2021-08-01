Advertisement

SCHP investigating fatal collision in Aiken County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed one person this morning.
By William Rioux
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed one person Sunday morning.

At around 7 a.m., the driver of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was traveling west on SC 302. The driver went off the road to the right, struck a ditch, and rolled the vehicle several times.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Brandon M. Williams, 30, of Windsor.

The SCHP is still investigating this collision.

