Jags’ Lawrence gets ‘plus, plus’ grades, ‘real stuff’ next

(AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had an impressive opening week of training camp. His performance came with an asterisk.

Coach Urban Meyer says ``everybody’s got to remember the defense is not allowed to make a play on the ball right now.`` Meyer says a better assessment of the overall No. 1 pick will come next week when the coach unleashes his defenders and starts the ``winners and losers’' phase of camp.

Meyer gave Lawrence ``plus, plus’' grades for retention and skillset and adds that ``the real stuff starts next week.’’

