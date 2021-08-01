Georgia shark bite victim is back in the water

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. - A Georgia surf instructor is back in the water days after a shark bit him on the leg off Tybee Island.

Yamada Atsushi was teaching camp kids again on Thursday, two days after the attack.

He said he had paddled to a student who had drifted out too far.

The student rode a wave to shore.

Atsushi was bitten seconds later as he sat on his surf board.

“OK now she’s in the safe zone and less than three seconds later, I was attacked. I was very, very thankful, it’s almost a miracle the shark didn’t get her,” Yamada said.

The water was too dark to see anything, but researchers later said he was most likely bitten by a juvenile bull shark or a blacktip.

Yamada has been teaching surf lessons on the island for more than 10 years. He says he always makes sure, no matter their age, that his surfers are aware of the risks in the water.

Yamada shares his surfing passion every summer with children of all ages. He holds weekly camps, and this week is sure to stand out.

“I got a total of one here, one here and the bigger one right on the shin,” Yamada said.

From reports by WTOC and The Associated Press