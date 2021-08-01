Advertisement

Georgia shark bite victim is back in the water

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. - A Georgia surf instructor is back in the water days after a shark bit him on the leg off Tybee Island.

Yamada Atsushi was teaching camp kids again on Thursday, two days after the attack.

He said he had paddled to a student who had drifted out too far.

The student rode a wave to shore.

Atsushi was bitten seconds later as he sat on his surf board.

MORE | Section of overturned shipwreck separated, oil discharged

“OK now she’s in the safe zone and less than three seconds later, I was attacked. I was very, very thankful, it’s almost a miracle the shark didn’t get her,” Yamada said.

The water was too dark to see anything, but researchers later said he was most likely bitten by a juvenile bull shark or a blacktip.

Yamada has been teaching surf lessons on the island for more than 10 years. He says he always makes sure, no matter their age, that his surfers are aware of the risks in the water.

Yamada shares his surfing passion every summer with children of all ages. He holds weekly camps, and this week is sure to stand out.

“I got a total of one here, one here and the bigger one right on the shin,” Yamada said.

From reports by WTOC and The Associated Press

Most Read

2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks
Columbia County dispatch confirms crews are working a fire on I-20
Columbia County crews battle fire on I-20
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Aiken Public Safety responds to structure fire on Richland Avenue West
From left: Brian Kemp and Henry McMaster
Georgia, South Carolina see most new COVID cases since February
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39

Latest News

A for rent sign sits in a yard
Why housing aid is slow to reach South Carolina tenants
Thermometer (NOAA)
From cooling center to energy tips, key info as heat soars across CSRA
Owatonna man pleads not guilty in sexual assault of minor
Atlanta-area judge extends eviction moratorium in her county
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety in South Carolina
Fired Orangeburg cop charged with excessive use of force on Black man