Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Heat index values over 100° today. Storm chances make a return this afternoon, lasting through the work week.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
UGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Unfortunately, dangerous heat will impact the CSRA once again today. Stay hydrated, wear light weight/light colored clothing, and NEVER leave pets or kids in the car! We saw another warm & muggy start across the CSRA this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s for most of the region. Some light patchy fog developed in a few locations as well.

Slightly higher storm chances for this afternoon, but staying hot and humid. Highs should reach into the mid to upper 90s Sunday with feel like temperatures over 100°. Isolated to scattered storms are expected tomorrow afternoon lasting into tomorrow evening. Rain chances look much higher early this upcoming week with cooler than normal temperatures as a cold front heads toward the region. Most of the CSRA should see a passing shower or storm at some point Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. Heavier showers and storms will be possible tomorrow and Tuesday leading to a low-level Flash Flood Risk from the Weather Prediction Center both days. Highs will be near 90° Monday and mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

