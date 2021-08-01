Crews fighting fire at North Augusta home

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dispatch for the North Augusta Department of Public Safety says their crews are fighting a fire at 815 Holliday Drive.

Dispatch says there have been no reports of injuries, and everyone is out of the home.

A representative with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety said the building is fully involved.

We have a crew on the scene, and this article will be updated as we learn more.

