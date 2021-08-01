Crews fighting fire at North Augusta home
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dispatch for the North Augusta Department of Public Safety says their crews are fighting a fire at 815 Holliday Drive.
Dispatch says there have been no reports of injuries, and everyone is out of the home.
A representative with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety said the building is fully involved.
We have a crew on the scene, and this article will be updated as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.