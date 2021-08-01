Advertisement

Crews fighting fire at North Augusta home

Crews fighting fire at North Augusta home
Crews fighting fire at North Augusta home(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dispatch for the North Augusta Department of Public Safety says their crews are fighting a fire at 815 Holliday Drive.

Dispatch says there have been no reports of injuries, and everyone is out of the home.

A representative with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety said the building is fully involved.

We have a crew on the scene, and this article will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks
Columbia County dispatch confirms crews are working a fire on I-20
Columbia County crews battle fire on I-20
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Aiken Public Safety responds to structure fire on Richland Avenue West
From left: Brian Kemp and Henry McMaster
Georgia, South Carolina see most COVID cases in months
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Wagener Road crash claims life of Windsor man

Latest News

A for rent sign sits in a yard
Why housing aid is slow to reach South Carolina tenants
Thermometer (NOAA)
From cooling center to energy tips, key info as heat soars across CSRA
Yamada Atsushi was bitten by a shark on Tybee Island.
Georgia shark bite victim is back in the water
Owatonna man pleads not guilty in sexual assault of minor
Atlanta-area judge extends eviction moratorium in her county