Advertisement

Atlanta-area judge extends eviction moratorium in her county

Owatonna man pleads not guilty in sexual assault of minor
Owatonna man pleads not guilty in sexual assault of minor
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area judge has enacted a county-wide moratorium keeping landlords from removing tenants struggling to pay their rent because of the coronavirus pandemic.

DeKalb Chief Superior Court Judge Asha Jackson signed a new emergency order creating a ban on evictions throughout the county for another 60 days.

MORE | ‘Tenants are panicked’: Will Ga. evictions rise when moratorium ends?

Jackson filed the order Friday.

It took effect when a federal eviction ban expired Saturday.

The judge’s order cited the continued COVID-19 public health emergency and a cyberattack that targeted DeKalb’s Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition earlier this year that delayed distribution of federal aid for tenants and landlords.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks
Columbia County dispatch confirms crews are working a fire on I-20
Columbia County crews battle fire on I-20
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Aiken Public Safety responds to structure fire on Richland Avenue West
From left: Brian Kemp and Henry McMaster
Georgia, South Carolina see most new COVID cases since February
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39

Latest News

A for rent sign sits in a yard
Why housing aid is slow to reach South Carolina tenants
Thermometer (NOAA)
From cooling center to energy tips, key info as heat soars across CSRA
Yamada Atsushi was bitten by a shark on Tybee Island.
Georgia shark bite victim is back in the water
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety in South Carolina
Fired Orangeburg cop charged with excessive use of force on Black man