Advertisement

Woodchuckers axe throwing coming soon to downtown Aiken

By Nick Proto
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve ever wondered if a wood chuck could chuck wood, you may just find your answer in downtown Aiken. Today we look around its newest attraction called “Woodchuckers.” But instead of chucking wood here you chuck axes.

Alisa and Jason Hamrick leased this property in the alley back in May.

“Having a place downtown in the alley is like something you dream about,” said Alisa Hamrick, owner of Woodchuckers.

When they got the space, axe throwing wasn’t the first thing on their minds.

“We originally were going to lease the back part and put a cookie dough and ice cream place in the front,” said Hamrick.

Once they decided they wanted to keep the whole space, they went all in on axe throwing. The last three months have been filled with building lanes, benches, a bar, and more to get the business moving. Outside of some electrical work, the Hamricks have done all of it themselves.

“Not having to depend on a contractor to do some things and being a kind of DIY kid of family, we’ve been able to do it in a speedy sort of fashion,” said Hamrick.

Now with just about a month until the open, they’re getting into the home stretch of construction. When all is said and done, there will be 10 lanes for people to rent out. You can have four people to a lane, and the cost is $20 per person per hour. The minimum age is 12, and anyone under 18 has to be with an adult. Everyone will get a quick training session from an ax-pert before they start throwing.

Hamrick says she’s getting people of all ages telling her how excited they are.

“I had a woman coming up the other day, she was so sweet, she was with her friends and she said I’m a retired teacher I definitely need to throw things,” she said.

Hamrick says they went with axe throwing because they wanted to bring something new to Aiken. She says there’s a lot of food and shopping, but not as many fun places to hang out.

MORE: | Lutheran Church of the Resurrection turns 100 years old this year

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's crash near the intersection of Deans Bridge and Barton Chapel roads.
One injured after cars collide, flip in Augusta McDonald’s parking lot
2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks
A shooting in Richmond County led to a high-speed chase that ended along I-20.
Suspects in high-speed I-20 chase identified
Second inmate in a week dies at Aiken County Detention Center
Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history

Latest News

Eviction moratorium
Eviction moratorium expiring, local organizations prepare for increased housing needs
Hiring deputies
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office hiring more deputies to its force
Bridge crash
Another one bites the dust: Truck collides with Olive Road bridge
Pro angler Joshua Diehl fishing on Pickwick Lake Saturday July 24th
Local angler wins big on Bassmaster Kayak Trail