Advertisement

UofSC to require masks in all campus buildings

UofSC to hold classes online after Thanksgiving break
UofSC to hold classes online after Thanksgiving break
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, the University of South Carolina announced they are requiring face coverings to be worn at all times inside all campus buildings.

Masks are not required to be worn when individuals are outdoors, in their own residence hall room, private office, or eating inside campus dining facilities.

Interim President Harris Pastides wrote:

“Gamecocks, I’m disappointed that these measures are necessary, as we hoped for different circumstances when we came back together. As the pandemic evolves, we will continue to face some challenges, but I’m confident that our Carolina family will do the right thing and take these measures seriously so that we can relax these requirements as soon as conditions allow.”

The University will continue to update their guidelines as conditions change.

To see the full updated COVID-19 guideline list for the Fall 2021 semester, visit the universities website.

MORE: | Georgia, South Carolina see most new COVID cases since February

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

McDonald's crash near the intersection of Deans Bridge and Barton Chapel roads.
One injured after cars collide, flip in Augusta McDonald’s parking lot
2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks
A shooting in Richmond County led to a high-speed chase that ended along I-20.
Suspects in high-speed I-20 chase identified
Second inmate in a week dies at Aiken County Detention Center
Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history

Latest News

From left: Brian Kemp and Henry McMaster
Georgia, South Carolina see most new COVID cases since February
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Fort Gordon brings back mask mandate on post
Masks will be required in Richmond County schools this year.
Mask mandate in Richmond County schools: What you need to know
Richmond County schools making masks mandatory for all grade levels