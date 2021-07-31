Advertisement

How to identify signs of heat-related illnesses

By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several signs that you’re on your way to potential heat exhaustion.

Dougherty County’s Emergency Management Agency said heat cramps are one of those symptoms. These, according to the Mayo Clinic are painful, involuntary muscle spasms that can happen in hot environments.

These can also be an early sign of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Extreme heat can impact people differently, so watching out for others and taking the right precautions could be life-saving.

”If someone has heat cramps or heat exhaustion and it continues to last for over an hour, seek medical attention immediately. There are some people who are at higher risk for these heat-related illnesses. For example, people with chronic illness, children and babies, older people and pregnant women are particularly vulnerable in this type of heat,” said EMA Specialist Lauren McGrath.

McGrath said you should take breaks from work if you do have to be outside and drink water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks
Columbia County dispatch confirms crews are working a fire on I-20
Columbia County crews battle fire on I-20
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Aiken Public Safety responds to structure fire on Richland Avenue West
From left: Brian Kemp and Henry McMaster
Georgia, South Carolina see most COVID cases in months
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Wagener Road crash claims life of Windsor man

Latest News

Crews fighting fire at North Augusta home
Crews fighting fire at North Augusta home
A for rent sign sits in a yard
Why housing aid is slow to reach South Carolina tenants
Thermometer (NOAA)
From cooling center to energy tips, key info as heat soars across CSRA
Yamada Atsushi was bitten by a shark on Tybee Island.
Georgia shark bite victim is back in the water
Owatonna man pleads not guilty in sexual assault of minor
Atlanta-area judge extends eviction moratorium in her county