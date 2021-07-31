Advertisement

Gov. Kemp announces Emergency Relief Fund applications

By Kim McCullough
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the availability of $47 million in the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund (GEER).

Starting Aug. 1, the Office of Planning and Budget (OPB) will distribute the resources through an application process.

The purpose of the GEER II Fund is to provide local educational agencies, institutions of higher education, and other education-related entities with emergency assistance needed as a result of COVID-19.

“As we reflect on the past school year, Georgia’s education system has withstood many challenges and remained resilient,” said Gov. Kemp. “This second round of GEER dollars will help us make strategic investments in our education system to empower our school leadership, support staff, teachers, and students.”

The application period will open on Aug. 1, and close on Aug. 31. Funds will be available for use through Sep. 30, 2023.

The application can be found on OPB’s website.

