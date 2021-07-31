Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Heat index between 102°-108° this weekend. Storms possible today and tomorrow afternoon.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dangerous heat will be in the forecast today and tomorrow. Stay hydrated, wear light weight/light colored clothing, and NEVER leave pets or kids in the car! We saw a warm & muggy start across the CSRA this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s for most of the region. Some patchy fog developed in a few locations as well. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s by midday this afternoon.
Pop-up showers and storms return to the forecast this weekend. Storms should remain isolated to scattered this afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and feel like temperatures up to 105°-109°. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.
Slightly higher storm chances anticipated by Sunday, but staying hot and humid. Highs should stay in the mid to upper 90s Sunday with feel like temperatures between 100°-105°. Isolated to scattered storms are expected tomorrow afternoon lasting into tomorrow evening. Rain chances look much higher early next week with cooler than normal temperatures as a cold front heads toward the region. Most of the CSRA should see a passing shower or storm at some point Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. Highs will be near 90° Monday and upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.
