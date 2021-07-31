Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dangerous heat will be in the forecast today and tomorrow. Stay hydrated, wear light weight/light colored clothing, and NEVER leave pets or kids in the car! We saw a warm & muggy start across the CSRA this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s for most of the region. Some patchy fog developed in a few locations as well. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s by midday this afternoon.

Pop-up showers and storms return to the forecast this weekend. Storms should remain isolated to scattered this afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and feel like temperatures up to 105°-109°. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

The CSRA will finally see relief from the dangerous heat after Sunday. (WRDW)

Slightly higher storm chances anticipated by Sunday, but staying hot and humid. Highs should stay in the mid to upper 90s Sunday with feel like temperatures between 100°-105°. Isolated to scattered storms are expected tomorrow afternoon lasting into tomorrow evening. Rain chances look much higher early next week with cooler than normal temperatures as a cold front heads toward the region. Most of the CSRA should see a passing shower or storm at some point Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. Highs will be near 90° Monday and upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances look to increase heading into next week. (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.