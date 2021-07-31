Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Heat index between 100°-105° Sunday. Storms make a return tomorrow and most of next week.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dangerous heat will return tomorrow. Stay hydrated, wear light weight/light colored clothing, and NEVER leave pets or kids in the car! We saw a warm & muggy start across the CSRA this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s for most of the region. Some patchy fog developed in a few locations as well. Temperatures this afternoon made it into the mid 90s with the heat index well over 100° again.

Slightly higher storm chances anticipated by Sunday, but staying hot and humid. Highs should stay in the mid to upper 90s Sunday with feel like temperatures between 100°-105°. Isolated to scattered storms are expected tomorrow afternoon lasting into tomorrow evening. Rain chances look much higher early next week with cooler than normal temperatures as a cold front heads toward the region. Most of the CSRA should see a passing shower or storm at some point Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. Heavier showers will be possible on Tuesday leading to a low Flash Flood Risk from the Weather Prediction Center. Highs will be near 90° Monday and upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

