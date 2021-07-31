Columbia County crews battle fire on I-20

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County dispatch confirms fire crews are battling an active fire on I-20.

Our News 12 reporter is on scene, and says the fire is near Exit 195, heading eastbound. Two lanes of the eastbound side are closed, as well as a single lane westbound.

Columbia County dispatch says no injuries have been reported, and the call came in at 12:12 p.m..

