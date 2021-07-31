Advertisement

Columbia County crews battle fire on I-20

Columbia County dispatch confirms crews are working a fire on I-20
Columbia County dispatch confirms crews are working a fire on I-20(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County dispatch confirms fire crews are battling an active fire on I-20.

Our News 12 reporter is on scene, and says the fire is near Exit 195, heading eastbound. Two lanes of the eastbound side are closed, as well as a single lane westbound.

Columbia County dispatch says no injuries have been reported, and the call came in at 12:12 p.m..

