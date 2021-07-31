Advertisement

American gold: Dressel, Ledecky win again at Olympic pool

Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates winning the men's 100-meter freestyle final at...
Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates winning the men's 100-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(AP) - Caeleb Dressel has won his third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a world record in the 100-meter butterfly. Katie Ledecky also took gold in the 800-meter freestyle, her second win in Tokyo.

Dressel touched in 49.45 seconds, breaking the mark he set at the 2019 world championships. The silver went to Hungary’s Kristof Milak, while Switzerland’s Noe Ponti took the bronze. Dressel’s victory came in the first of three races on his morning schedule.

He also posted the top time in the semifinals of the 50 freestyle. Finally, he’ll anchor the U.S. on the 4x100 mixed medley relay.

