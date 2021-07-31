Advertisement

Aiken Public Safety responds to structure fire on Richland Avenue West

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Aiken, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dispatch for Aiken Public Safety says their crews are fighting a fire at 828 Richland Avenue West.

Dispatch says there have been no reports of injuries so far, and the call came in at 10:54 a.m..

A representative with Aiken Public Safety said the building was vacant, and the cause of the fire is still unknown. Investigators are currently looking into the scene to determine if it was arson.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and Aiken County Fire both assisted. Though there were no reports of injuries, South Star Ambulance was also on scene to ensure crews were not suffering from heat stroke while working the scene.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PureCycle is building a new plant in south Augusta.
New manufacturing plant seen as next step in revitalizing south Augusta
Second inmate in a week dies at Aiken County Detention Center
From left: Brian Kemp and Henry McMaster
Georgia, South Carolina see most new COVID cases since February
McDonald's crash near the intersection of Deans Bridge and Barton Chapel roads.
One injured after cars collide, flip in Augusta McDonald’s parking lot
Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building
Here’s what audit tells us about city officials’ spending

Latest News

Columbia County dispatch confirms crews are working a fire on I-20
Columbia County crews battle fire on I-20
loose donkey
North Augusta Animal Control understaffed
loose donkey
North Augusta Animal Control understaffed
UofSC to hold classes online after Thanksgiving break
UofSC to require masks in all campus buildings