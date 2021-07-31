Aiken Public Safety responds to structure fire on Richland Avenue West

Aiken, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dispatch for Aiken Public Safety says their crews are fighting a fire at 828 Richland Avenue West.

Dispatch says there have been no reports of injuries so far, and the call came in at 10:54 a.m..

A representative with Aiken Public Safety said the building was vacant, and the cause of the fire is still unknown. Investigators are currently looking into the scene to determine if it was arson.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and Aiken County Fire both assisted. Though there were no reports of injuries, South Star Ambulance was also on scene to ensure crews were not suffering from heat stroke while working the scene.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.