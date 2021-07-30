Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office investigating theft at Bell Auditorium

(RCSO)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking three subjects for questioning in reference to a recent theft at the Bell Auditorium.

Details are limited but authorities say the incident occurred on Tuesday.

MORE | Here’s what audit tells us about city officials’ spending

Anyone with information in regards to the subjects are urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office by calling (706) 821-1038, (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080. All information will be confidential.

