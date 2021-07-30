School supply giveaways heat up this weekend ahead of classes’ start

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School is just a few weeks away, which means school shopping season is in full effect. With that in mind, local organizations want to make sure kids have all the supplied they need to start the school year.

Drive-thru events planned in Aiken, Augusta

Fit 4 School drive thru events are planned in Aiken and Augusta.

Hawk Law Group and Alison South Marketing Group present the second annual Fit 4 School event in Augusta, which will provide free school supplies and haircuts to local students.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 31 at James Brown Arena, 601 Seventh St., Augusta.

School supplies will be handed out in a drive-thru to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Superheroes and fairy tale characters will be on hand, and snack-filled bags will be handed out.

Free haircuts from the Aiken School of Cosmetology and Barbering will be provided inside the arena. For the safety of those who participate in haircuts, staff will be taking their temperature. Everyone who enters the building should wear a mask.

“Many families in Augusta need help when it’s time to go back to school,” Augusta attorney Reid Sanders said. “We are happy to be able to be a sponsor of such a worthwhile cause and to ease the burden for some local students.”

Learn more at Fit4SchoolGA.com.

Another Fit 4 School event is planned in Aiken County, where Chandler Law Firm and Aiken County YMCA will present will offer free health screenings, school supplies and haircuts.

That event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Y, 621 Trolley Line Road in Graniteville. Visit fit4schoolsc.com to learn more.

Participants can also meet superheroes and princesses at the event, which will also include music and food.

For more information on either event, contact Olivia Stringfield at fit4schoolaiken@gmail.com.

Ministry to distribute supply-filled book bags

The “I Am My Brother’s Keeper Ministry” at The Love Center plans a a back-to-school/end of summer party on Aug. 4.

The event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will include free book bags filled with school supplies.

The party will also include games, music, snacks, friends and fun, according to organizers.

The event will take place at 1739 Fenwick St.

How to help ‘Stuff the Bus’ in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. - A “Stuff the Bus” campaign will benefit students in Columbia County schools.

Stop by the big school bus in front of the Walmart in Evans and drop off your school supplies on July 31 and Aug. 7, at 9 a.m.

For every backpack donated, English Insurance will donate another backpack full of school supplies.

All donations benefit the Columbia County School District.

GreenJackets and others join the effort

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The Augusta GreenJackets, SRP Federal Credit Union and WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone will host the annual Back to School Drive at SRP Park on Aug. 1.

The effort will benefit the United Way of the CSRA.

Fans who bring school supplies to the GreenJackets game to donate will receive a voucher good for a free hot dog (one per person) as well as entered to win a game worn jersey to be given away at the game.

Items the United Way of CSRA are collecting during the Back to School Drive at SRP Park include:

Backpacks

Binders

Composition notebooks

Pencils, pens, colored pencils, markers, crayons and highlighters

Dividers

Erasers

Folders

Glue sticks

Hand sanitizer

Index cards

Kid-safe scissors

Tissues

Correction fluid

2 local stores to give away supply-filled backpacks

Nearly 750 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide are teaming up to donate more than 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.

Since the beginning of the event in 2013, TCC has donated 1.2 million backpacks to children across the U.S., helping to ease the burden of back-to-school shopping for families.

Between 1 and 4 p.m. Aug. 1, participating TCC store locations are inviting families to pick up backpacks filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more for their children.

Each TCC store will donate up to 150 backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are two local stores:

3120 Peach Orchard Road, Suite B, Augusta.

3601 Richland Ave., Suite 701, Aiken.

Allendale County back-to-school bash planned

Allendale County Schools will host a back-to-school bash on July 31.

It will include with COVID-19 vaccinations for middle and high school students, free school supplies, pre-registration, food, music, door prizes and more.

The event will be at the Allendale Fairfax High School stadium from 9-11 a.m.

Augusta church helping kids get ready

Augusta Worship Center has partnered with Walgreens for their project “Backpack Blessings.”

The church will offer local residents and their children 12 and older access to free COVID-19 Pfizer vaccinations starting July 31 as preparation for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. The first dose will be administered on July 31 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the second dose will be completed on Aug. 28 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Augusta Worship Center, at 3840 Mike Padgett Highway.

“We became a vaccination site because we wanted to do our part to help the local community return back to normal,” said Pastor Jay Johnson. “We hope this event will bring more people out of masks and help kids return to the classroom and help parents get back to work.”

On the date of the first vaccine doses, Augusta Worship Center will be hosting a back-to-school backpack giveaway. The first 100 school-age children on July 31 will receive a backpack filled with school supplies if the child is present.

“We’ve noticed a need for school supplies in the past few years and we thought pairing our Backpack Giveaway during the first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations was a great way to prepare the local kids in the community to return to school,” said Johnson of Augusta Worship Center. “We know children are suffering from a lack of supplies and we want to help any way we can.”

For more information regarding the vaccinations and backpack giveaway, visit https://awcclgi.org.

