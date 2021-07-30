Salvation Army of Augusta receives $10,000 from Bank of America

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army of Augusta has received a $10,000 grant from Bank of America Charitable Foundation to aid in providing meals, shelter, and wraparound services to those impacted by homelessness.

The Salvation Army of Augusta provides shelter to seniors, families with children and individuals seeking relief and also operates a soup kitchen that serves two meals a day to the community.

“We are so grateful to Bank of America Charitable Foundation, Inc. for partnering with us to help make a real difference in our community,” said Capt. Jonathan Raymer, area commander and senior Kroc officer of the Greater Augusta Area.

In addition to providing shelter and meals to those in need, the Center of Hope provides job skills training, rent and utilities assistance, and case management.

“This grant will help to sustain these services to so many desperately needing them,” Raymer said.

In 2020, the Salvation Army Center of Hope:

Provided over 25,000 bed/night stays at their emergency shelter.

Served over 75,000 meals.

Caseworkers transitioned 48 families from homelessness to stable housing.

Offered rent/utility assistance to 107 individuals and families.

“Strengthening Augusta through philanthropic funding that advances economic mobility is one example of how we invest in our community and serve the historically underrepresented as part of our approach to responsible growth,” said Ora Parish, President, Bank of America Augusta/Aiken. “We’re grateful for the work of nonprofit organizations like The Salvation Army to address critical needs in our community and put individuals and families on the path to building better financial lives.”

