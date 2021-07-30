Richmond County Sheriff’s Office hiring more deputies to its force

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More officers patrolling our streets. It’s what local law enforcement, elected officials, and activists all say we need to help get gun violence down in our communities. Today the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was working to do just that, recruiting more manpower for its department.

One way they’re trying to appeal to people right now is they brought out all their fancy toys. They say it’s good for applicants to come down and meet deputies and see what they could possibly be working in. They’re hoping this event today helps bring more manpower.

“We want to make sure we’re getting quality candidates who have a desire to getting a career in law enforcement as opposed to a job,” said Sgt. William McCarty, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s why the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has set up camp at the KROC Center. Right now they say they have 75 open positions from records clerks, road patrol deputies, to deputies to work in the jails.

“It allows us to talk with individuals one on one and showcase some of the equipment they’ll be working with and meet some of the deputies that have done this,” said Sgt. McCarty.

For applicants like Antwon Hall, he’s waited a long time to put on a badge.

“I think I can make a change,” said Hall. “This has been a lifelong dream as a child for me and not only that I have two kids at home that really look up to me and really look up to as far as making a change. I know it starts at home.”

The sheriff’s office says they’re looking for people in our own community who know and understand it.

“I want to work here for 20, 30 years and retire and hopefully use this as a stepping stone for my son to always follow his dreams,” he said.

The sheriff’s office says their applicant pool isn’t what it used to be and that people aren’t applying because of the anti-police movements.

“People are hesitant to get into the field of law enforcement because of what been going on around the country,” said Sgt. McCarty.

Regardless of the climate in our area and around the county, Hall says he will continue to set a good example for his kids and the community.

“Being in the situation that my father was in and is currently in I always told him his mistakes and his downfall,” said Hall. “Is what motivates me to do better and make a change within my kids.”

The sheriff’s office says that if you don’t hear back from them, you can always call them to follow up on your application.

If you couldn’t make it out there today you can still apply for positions with the Richmond county sheriff’s office. All you have to do is go to https://www.richmondcountysheriffsoffice.com/. They have an “Employment tab” at the top. You’ll click join our team. Scroll to the bottom and you’ll see where it says “Click to here to apply online.” All of the open positions will then pop up. Right now there are more than 50 you can apply for.

