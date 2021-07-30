Richmond County schools making masks mandatory for all grade levels

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Big news out of Richmond County where we’re learning masks will be required for everyone this year in all grades. Out of the three main districts in our area, Richmond County is the only district making masks mandatory at school. As you can probably imagine parents have mixed feelings about the last-minute change.

We’ve all gotten pretty comfortable with Zoom, online learning, and masks. But for Maria Rogers whose daughter is about to start her first year of high school, she was hoping none of these things would be a part of this school year.

“I was hoping they wouldn’t require the face masks again because they’re so uncomfortable, but I understand if they say they need them it’s because they do because they can see what’s happening throughout the country and what’s happening here in Augusta too,” said Maria Rogers, RCSS Mom.

Understanding, that’s what the school district is hoping for.

“For us to bring all our students in and to do it safely is our priority and that’s why we’ve made this decision,” said Lynthia Ross, Richmond County School Chief Public Information Officer.

The rise in positive cases in our area, low vaccination rate, and the 17,351 students under the age of 12 unable to get the vaccine are the main reasons masks are back. Masks can come off during lunch, outside on the playground, and during mask breaks but all staff, students and visitors have to wear masks vaccinated or not.

“We should see fewer incidents of our teachers or our students even having to quarantine by taking this simple step,” said Ross.

But masks or no masks, Maria is just happy to see her daughter start freshman year in person after a year of struggling through virtual learning.

“My daughter was home for the whole past year. She needs other people to talk to. So I am looking forward for her to go back to school to see her friends, see her teachers, to talk to other people,” said Rogers.

And if it has to be muffled conversation, it’s better than talking to a screen.

And Richmond County says they will continue to monitor the cases in our area and make changes accordingly, they say the goal is to try to prevent another remote learning year and keep everyone safe.

