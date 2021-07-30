New manufacturing plant expected to bring 80-100 jobs to South Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of new jobs are coming to South Augusta. A new manufacturing plant is expected to bring 80 to 100 jobs. City leaders like Mayor Hardie Davis were at the site today to make the announcement.

Company leaders say this new plant is starting from scratch. So they’ll be looking to hire every position from the line workers all the way up to site leadership. And it won’t stop at 100 jobs, in the future, they plan to add more.

“We call it rush hour. During rush hour, everyone runs around like a chicken with the head cut off,” said James Heheampong, manager of Victoria’s Mexican Restaurant.

Rush hour for Victoria’s Mexican Restaurant off Mike Padgett Highway could soon be speeding up.

Today Augusta’s Economic Development Authority announced PureCycle, a recycling plant will be the newest addition to South Augusta.

“This is a huge announcement it’s going to be a 440 million dollar investment, not only in our county but for district 8, it’s going to bring anywhere from 80-100 jobs yet,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett, District 8.

“High paying jobs in an area of our community that needs more vibrancy that needs more economic growth,” said Steven Kendrick, Augusta Economic Development.

Much of South Augusta life came and went with the fall of Regency Mall. Leaders say PureCycle is the first step to bring some of that life back.

“In the realm of retail, restaurant, we’re still looking furiously to find the right type of opportunities for our city and we think those are forthcoming as well,” said Kendrick.

Victoria’s manager says COVID hit the business hard, but most of his customers are workers at the plants down the road so a new one could only help business.

“Normally they come here in the afternoon after work,” said Heheampong.

With new housing, new jobs, and potential new business growth for South Augusta is looking up.

Some people in South Augusta are concerned the expected growth might be too much growth. But Commissioner Brandon Garrett says he doesn’t expect district 8 to lose its rural feel.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.