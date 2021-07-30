Local angler wins big on Bassmaster Kayak Trail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Joshua Diehl has always loved fishing, but tournament fishing was never something he thought he could do until about two years ago. Diehl says, “my first event was a train wreck. I told myself after that event that there were some things I could fix, some things I could do different, but I enjoyed myself so I decided to try it again”.

The Grovetown man went on to win his next club tournament, the one after that, and a handful of other tournaments out of his bass boat and kayak. Bassmaster, an elite bass fishing tournament circuit, started a kayak series in 2020 and Josh entered their first tournament in Pell City, Alabama. Diehl added, “240 plus anglers showed up and I finished 29th. At that point in time on a national stage in one of the hardest events I have ever fished in my life, I was like I can do this”.

After putting in countless hours of practice, map studying, and traveling, Josh got his first B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series win last Saturday at Pickwick Lake. Diehl says, “it is surreal. I still haven’t fully processed everything. For me it is a dream come true”.

Josh finished with 5 largemouth measuring a total of 92.5″. A solid bag for Pickwick this time of year. All of them were caught on the Strike King Hybrid Hunter. Josh said, “it was the ticket for Pickwick. It’s got a unique rattle to it. It reminds me of their tungsten two tap series, but it also has a unique bill that helps it work through the grass”.

Josh has a lot of gratitude for his sponsors that have helped him along the way. Many of them didn’t make it through the pandemic. Josh says, “just about everybody on this shirt has faded away do to COVID. That is a hard knock because these guys have always been in my corner”.

Josh’s next tournament is on the Chesapeake Bay August 7th. You can follow him along on his Facebook page at Real Diehl Fishing.

