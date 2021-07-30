Advertisement

Inmate found dead in cell at Aiken County Detention Center

(WIS)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an Aiken County Detention Center inmate.

This morning at 8:05 a.m. deputies found an inmate unresponsive in a cell.

EMS transported the victim to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where doctors pronounced death this evening at 5:23 p.m. The victim will be autopsied tomorrow morning in Newberry, SC. SLED is continuing with the investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Separate crashes leave 3 dead in Richmond, McCormick, Orangeburg counties
2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks
magnifying glass
Officials identify man found dead on Augusta back porch
McDonald's crash near the intersection of Deans Bridge and Barton Chapel roads.
One injured after cars collide, flip in Augusta McDonald’s parking lot
A shooting in Richmond County led to a high-speed chase that ended along I-20.
Two detained in high-speed chase along I-20

Latest News

DHEC: Guidelines crucial to keeping schools open for in-person learning
Toys adapted for kids with disabilities
Toys adapted for kids with disabilities
The Talent4Tomorrow Partnership, a community collaboration focused on local college attainment...
What the Tech: Back-to-college gadgets
Manufacturing plant
New manufacturing plant expected to bring 80-100 jobs to South Augusta