Inmate found dead in cell at Aiken County Detention Center

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an Aiken County Detention Center inmate.

This morning at 8:05 a.m. deputies found an inmate unresponsive in a cell.

EMS transported the victim to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where doctors pronounced death this evening at 5:23 p.m. The victim will be autopsied tomorrow morning in Newberry, SC. SLED is continuing with the investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

